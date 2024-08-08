STANTON, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified the victim and suspect involved in a deadly shooting and subsequent officer-involved incident on Aug. 4.
Authorities confirmed that 22-year-old Alondra Quinonez of Wilmington, was the victim of the homicide at a residence on Limestone Road. Francisco Vasquez, a 57-year-old man from Milford, has been identified as the suspect.
Following the homicide, Vasquez fled and was later located by the Delaware State Police Aviation Section near the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. During a standoff, Vasquez fired at troopers, prompting them to return fire. Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.
In line with Delaware State Police procedures, the involved troopers have been placed on administrative leave pending a use-of-force investigation conducted with the Delaware Department of Justice.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information to contact Detective B. McDerby at 302-741-2821.