ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge was temporarily halted due to high winds, as officials implement safety restrictions outlined by the Maryland Transportation Authority. The hold was lifted after about 90 minutes.
Wind Restrictions in Effect
The MDTA follows a tiered wind restriction policy for all its bridges, including the Bay Bridge, based on sustained wind speeds and gusts:
- Wind Warnings (30-39 mph): Operators of box trailers, motorcycles, and other high-profile vehicles are advised to use caution.
- Limited Wind Restrictions (40-49 mph): Empty box trailers, house trailers, and other vehicles deemed unsafe by law enforcement are prohibited from crossing.
- Full Wind Restrictions (50+ mph): Only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses, and heavy-laden tractor-trailers (over 64,000 pounds) may cross.
- Traffic Holds/Bridge Closure (55+ mph): All traffic is stopped when wind speeds reach or exceed 55 mph for a continuous period.
As a result of current wind speeds, all traffic on the Bay Bridge has been temporarily suspended. The Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge (U.S. 40) has also banned bicycles under the wind restriction policy.
Travelers Advised to Plan Accordingly
Drivers are urged to monitor MDTA updates for real-time conditions. Those affected by traffic holds will be assisted with safely turning around if needed.
For the latest updates on bridge conditions, travelers can visit mdta.maryland.gov or follow MDTA on social media.