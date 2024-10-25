REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce has announced the thirty-fourth Annual Sea Witch Festival schedule. The festival is set to take place from Oct. 25–27. Activities over the three days of family fun include crafts, live entertainment and parades across Rehoboth Beach.
The festival begins on Friday, Oct. 25, with the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center opening at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a kids' zone, balloon twisting and live performances. Other highlights include the Tyke Bike Race on the Boardwalk, scheduled for 3 p.m. with registration starting at 2:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, the highlight of the festival, the Sea Witch Festival Costume Parade, kicks off at 11 a.m. followed by live horse shows on the beach at 4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27, will feature the Costumed Dog Parade at 1 p.m. and additional horse shows at 3 p.m.
For the full festival schedule, visit the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce website.
Like previous years, road closures will be in effect for the three-day festival.
Carol Everhart, president and CEO of the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce, says this year’s turnout for the festival is expected to be the largest in years.
"Last year, we had 200,000 people over the three days. We’re anticipating the same, given the good weather and our new activities for children."