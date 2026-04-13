MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will temporarily lower the speed limit on part of US 50 in Wicomico County beginning April 16.
The speed limit on US 50, also known as Ocean Gateway, will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph in the work zone at the Old Railroad Road intersection. The change applies to a 1.68-mile stretch of roadway in Hebron while intersection safety improvements are underway.
Currently, the through and left turns from Old Railroad Road have stop signs. A traffic signal at the intersection will maintain all existing movements and introduce a traffic signal to all movements, with the exception of right turns from Old Railroad Road, which will remain a yield to US 50 said MDOT.
In addition to the traffic signal installation, the proposed work will include:
- Updated signage and pavement markings
- Concrete median islands for left turns
- Installation of overhead advance LED "Red Signal Ahead" signs
Crews will install new signs to notify drivers of the reduced speed limit during the project. The speed limit will return to 55 mph once work is done.
The State Highway Administration said the temporary reduction is designed to improve safety for drivers and road crews working in the area.