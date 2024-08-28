CHESAPEAKE BAY – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) have announced $8.9 million in grants to support wildlife habitat conservation, climate resilience and community partnerships in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. These 30 grants, part of the Chesapeake Watershed Investments in Landscape Defense (Chesapeake WILD) Program, are expected to leverage $13.7 million in matching funds, resulting in a total conservation impact of $22.6 million.
The funding will be used to conserve over 10,000 acres of habitat, restore nearly 100 miles of streamside forests, reconnect 1,500 miles of aquatic habitat for migratory fish and improve public access to 2,000 acres of recreational areas.
"These investments help support a future for the Chesapeake Watershed where people and nature thrive in an interconnected way and where every community benefits from being part of a healthy watershed," said USFWS Director Martha Williams.
The Chesapeake Bay is the largest U.S. estuary and is crucial for numerous species and the livelihoods of over 18 million residents. The grants highlight a collaborative effort to sustain the region’s ecological and economic health, said the group.
For more details on the 2024 Chesapeake WILD grant projects, visit www.nfwf.org/chesapeake.