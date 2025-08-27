FRANKFORD, Del. - In Frankford, the town used its Facebook page and some references to famed fictional speedster Ricky Bobby to make their point.
The Facebook post on behalf of the town jokingly told speeders to slow down saying, "We get it. The open road. The wind in your hair. The overwhelming urge to yell, 'SHAKE ‘N BAKE!' as you blow past the Frankford Speed Limit sign like it’s just a suggestion. But let’s be real, folks—this ain’t the Daytona 500. This is Frankford."
According to local librarian Bonnie Elliott she understands why people speed through the small town, but she wants to see it stop.
"People want to get to the beach, they're that close, they want to speed, but they have to remember there are people who live in these little towns." Says Elliott.
Local Edward Arce also worries about the pace of drivers who thunder through the area.
"Whenever I'm coming out this road on Green Street, people are always speeding down, even though it's 25 and there is a curve here, people are always going so fast." says Arce.
It's unclear if anyone will heed the warnings issued in this pop culture-inspired post. However, if drawing attention to their message was the goal, Frankford takes the checkered flag.