DELAWARE- The summer's first heatwave is just about here, and while the heat and humidity is a big concern, so are the high UV levels and poor air quality.
Meredith Brown is spending time with her family at the beach for the holiday weekend, and knows the importance of staying safe in the sun.
"We don't want the kids to get burned, and it's really hot out today and the UV is out of control," said Brown. "And because we're having this heatwave, we wanted to put on sunscreen before we come out to the beach."
The UV index will be a "10" for the next few days, making it dangerous to be in the sun. It is important to remember to reapply sunscreen throughout the day.
Doctor Adam Brownstein, a family doctor in Milton, says it is important to do, "If you're outside, if you're at the beach, make sure you're reapplying the sunscreen pretty frequently. It's going to wash off in the ocean, even if they say it won't, and it's also going to wash off as you sweat."
In addition to the high UV levels, air quality will likely deteriorate as the weather gets hotter.
"Anybody who's elderly, obviously, anybody who has COPD or asthma, other kind of breathing problems, emphysema, that kind of stuff, is definitely going to make breathing more difficult," says Brownstein.
The UV Index and air quality will improve next week as the temperatures cool and chances for rain increase.
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