INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del.- A Pennsylvania man is crediting Delmarva lifeguards with saving him from paralysis or even death after a terrifying accident while swimming at the south side of the Indian River Inlet.
Michael Zeik says he was vacationing with family and neighbors when he decided to take a swim on a day when the surf was rough. Just after getting into the water, a wave knocked him down and slammed his head into the sand.
Lifeguards rushed into action. According to Zeik, several lifeguards worked together to keep his head and neck stabilized, pulled him from the surf, and secured him on a stretcher. From there, Bethany Beach EMTs took over before he was flown by state helicopter to Christiana Hospital.
“I never lost consciousness. It was horrific. I can't explain how horrific it was because, to me, I thought I was going to die. I mean it was that bad of a hit,” Zeik said. “The lifeguards were incredible, they really were. I think I would've ended up paralyzed if it weren't for them.”
Zeik was later discharged but said he faces a long recovery.
He added that people should not take lifeguards for granted, emphasizing the importance of choosing guarded beaches.