SNOW HILL, Md. - A woman has been found guilty in a large-scale animal cruelty investigation in Worcester County that led to the seizure of dozens of dogs and cats from a property in Snow Hill.
According to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, investigators and animal control officers executed a search and seizure warrant on June 10, 2025, at a home in Snow Hill with assistance from the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office.
On May 21, Patricia Gadaleta was found guilty of theft scheme charges and multiple counts of animal cruelty. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but 3.5 years suspended.
Investigators said the investigation found Gadaleta bought and sold dogs using multiple aliases and fraudulent methods. Investigators said Gadaleta allegedly used several aliases, including Missy Adams, Page Benakowski, Page Benna, Page B, Meg Kippler, Helen Piela, Elaine Buffington and Aubrey Newman.
During the search last year, investigators found 57 dogs and nine cats living in what the sheriff’s office described as significant and deeply concerning conditions. The animals were kept in crates inside dark basements, garages and sheds without air conditioning or proper ventilation, said the sheriff's office. Many of the crates held multiple animals, forcing them to lie on top of each other while covered in urine and feces.
As temperatures climbed throughout the day, animal control officers and deputies worked to remove the animals and transport them to the county animal control facility for veterinary evaluations. Many of the dogs needed emergency cooling treatment because of the heat, according to the sheriff’s office.
Veterinarians discovered a range of serious medical conditions, including emaciation, broken teeth, skin problems, untreated masses, infections, tick-borne diseases and intestinal parasites. Some conditions were considered life-threatening and untreatable.
The sheriff’s office said Humane World for Animals helped provide additional veterinary care, and 30 of the dogs have since been rehomed. Local shelters and humane societies also assisted with animals that became available for adoption.
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office believes additional people and businesses may have been affected. Anyone with information or who believes they may have been impacted is asked to call 410-632-1111 or submit an anonymous tip through the sheriff’s office mobile app.