FRANKFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Chesapeake, Virginia, early Monday morning after finding a loaded handgun, ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
Around 1:24 a.m. on Aug. 11, a trooper saw a Lincoln MKS speeding south on Dupont Boulevard near Delaware Avenue. As the trooper prepared to stop the car, the driver turned the headlights off and then back on.
The driver, identified as Demetrius Daniels, was pulled over. While speaking with Daniels, the trooper spotted what appeared to be an extended handgun magazine between the passenger seat and the center console. Daniels was detained without incident.
DSP says a search of the car turned up a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and ammunition, an additional 9mm magazine, a small amount of marijuana, and a digital scale.
Daniels was taken to Troop 4 and charged with possession of a firearm by a person under 21, possession of a large-capacity magazine during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana while under 21, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and several other traffic offenses.
He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $66,252 secured bond.