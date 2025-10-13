Volunteers

Despite the shortened event, the group collected around 25 pounds of trash, including a boogie board, said the group. (Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park)

LEWES, Del. - A group of 16 volunteers braved cloudy skies and eventual rain on Saturday to take part in Trails Day at Cape Henlopen State Park, helping with cleanup efforts before weather forced an early wrap-up.

The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park organized the event, which started at the Gordon’s Pond parking lot. Volunteers worked on lopping overgrowth, pruning brush and picking up trash along the trails, particularly near the back fence area, before a downpour cut the day short.

Despite the shortened event, the group collected around 25 pounds of trash, including a boogie board, said the group.

Trails Day takes place on the second Saturday of each month, offering locals an opportunity to support the park while getting outdoors. The group welcomes volunteers of all experience levels to partake.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you