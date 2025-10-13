LEWES, Del. - A group of 16 volunteers braved cloudy skies and eventual rain on Saturday to take part in Trails Day at Cape Henlopen State Park, helping with cleanup efforts before weather forced an early wrap-up.
The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park organized the event, which started at the Gordon’s Pond parking lot. Volunteers worked on lopping overgrowth, pruning brush and picking up trash along the trails, particularly near the back fence area, before a downpour cut the day short.
Despite the shortened event, the group collected around 25 pounds of trash, including a boogie board, said the group.
Trails Day takes place on the second Saturday of each month, offering locals an opportunity to support the park while getting outdoors. The group welcomes volunteers of all experience levels to partake.