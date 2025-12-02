Volunteers, donations needed as Code Purple shelters in Sussex County open

As of Dec. 1, all Code Purple shelters are open to provide emergency nighttime housing through March 15.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Cold weather is settling in, increasing the need for shelter and food for people experiencing homelessness.

As of Dec. 1, all Code Purple shelters are open to provide emergency nighttime housing through March 15. In Sussex County, Code Purple is operated by Love INC and opens every night regardless of temperature, relying heavily on volunteers.

“If you are willing to give up at least one night in your own bed, you could be keeping up to 14 people out of the cold for another,” Giovanni Otero, Community Relations Director for Love INC said. “Another night gives them  more opportunities to move forward and you are saving lives.”

There are six Code Purple sites in Sussex County: two in Seaford, two in Milford, one in Bethany and one in Georgetown.

Volunteer shortages are most common during the holidays. Donations ranging from cleaning supplies to hygiene products are also needed, and supply levels can be found on the Love INC website

Officials say anyone interested in volunteering or needing support can find more information on the Code Purple websites or by calling the shelters.

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

