Slaughter Beach

 

MILFORD, Del. - Making a walk to the beach easier and safer, is part of the goal of The Milford-Slaughter Beach Shared Use Path Feasibility project. 

The study "will assess the feasibility and develop a conceptual design for a shared use path that connects the City of Milford with the Town of Slaughter Beach." According to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

The shared-use path is part of the push to encourage ecotourism in the area by promoting walking, biking, and other forms of transportation.

This study is being funded by a U.S. DOT Thriving Communities Grant from the City of Milford and the Town of Slaughter Beach. The grant requires substantial work be complete by June 2, 2025.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Charlie Sokaitis moved to Delmarva to help kick off the morning news broadcast at CoastTV with CoastTV News Today and CoastTV News Midday in 2021. He's been a journalist since graduating from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2004.

Recommended for you