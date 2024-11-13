MILFORD, Del. - Making a walk to the beach easier and safer, is part of the goal of The Milford-Slaughter Beach Shared Use Path Feasibility project.
The study "will assess the feasibility and develop a conceptual design for a shared use path that connects the City of Milford with the Town of Slaughter Beach." According to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
The shared-use path is part of the push to encourage ecotourism in the area by promoting walking, biking, and other forms of transportation.
This study is being funded by a U.S. DOT Thriving Communities Grant from the City of Milford and the Town of Slaughter Beach. The grant requires substantial work be complete by June 2, 2025.