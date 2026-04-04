“Watching Mr. Pearson” to screen in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The independent film Watching Mr. Pearson will screen for a week at Movies at Midway beginning April 17.
The film will run daily through April 23, with tickets available online. The screening is part of a grassroots theatrical rollout designed to foster community engagement and conversation.
Special post-screening discussions are scheduled for April 18 following the 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. showings, says the film event. The Q&A sessions will feature co-writer and producer Simon Kienitz Kincade, who has ties to the Chesapeake Bay region, along with director and co-writer Dillon Bentlage.
The film centers on a caregiver supporting an aging man experiencing memory loss, exploring themes of connection, resilience and the emotional challenges of caregiving.
Organizers of the event say the screenings are intended to create space for reflection and dialogue, particularly among caregivers, families and those involved in elder care.
The Rehoboth Beach run is part of a broader regional release across several East Coast states this spring.