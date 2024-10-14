Water Rescue

Two people and a dog were successfully rescued from Bowers Beach. According to the first responders, one person was injured but was stabilized during the operation. (Kent County’s Special Operations Team)

BOWERS BEACH, Del. - On Sunday, the Delaware State Police Aviation Section and multiple agencies from Kent County’s Special Operations Team responded to a watercraft in distress. 

DSP Helicopter

That patient was then airlifted by DSP to a local hospital for further treatment.(Kent County’s Special Operations Team)

All responding units cleared the scene approximately four hours after the initial dispatch.

