BOWERS BEACH, Del. - On Sunday, the Delaware State Police Aviation Section and multiple agencies from Kent County’s Special Operations Team responded to a watercraft in distress.
Two people and a dog were successfully rescued from Bowers Beach. According to the first responders, one person was injured but was stabilized during the operation. That patient was then airlifted by DSP to a local hospital for further treatment.
All responding units cleared the scene approximately four hours after the initial dispatch.