MARYLAND - Gov. Wes Moore on Monday announced the redesignation of four Maryland communities as Arts and Entertainment Districts, extending tax-related incentives aimed at boosting economic development through arts and tourism.
Berlin, Chestertown, Denton, and Grantsville will maintain their status in the statewide program, which allows eligible property owners, artists and local governments to receive tax benefits that encourage creative activity and business growth. In fiscal year 2024, the 29 designated Arts and Entertainment Districts generated a combined $136 million in economic output through visitor spending.
“Small business development in our rural towns and cities is vital to winning the decade,” Moore said. “The A&E Districts program has a proven track record, showing that state and local investments in the arts not only improve the quality of life for Marylanders, but also lay a foundation for entrepreneurship to thrive.”
The program, launched in 2001 and administered by the Maryland State Arts Council, offers tools for local governments to attract artists to live, work and sell their creations. Participants may qualify for property tax credits, income tax subtractions and exemptions from admissions and amusement taxes.
Redesignation occurs every 10 years and requires districts to demonstrate economic progress and ongoing support for the arts. Currently, Arts and Entertainment Districts are established in 20 of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions.
“These communities show us how the arts can bring people together, support local businesses, and shape the sense of place that makes Maryland vibrant,” said Maryland State Arts Council Executive Director Steven Skerritt-Davis. “Redesignations are a chance to celebrate all that these districts have accomplished, and we look ahead to working alongside local leaders as they invest in the arts and see the benefits in their communities over the next decade.”