‘Why Are You Even Doing This?’ Protest Ordinance Draws Fire in Ocean View

OCEAN VIEW, Del. - The Ocean View Town Council discussed an ordinance Tuesday evening that regulates public protests by requiring prior approval and restricting the times they may be held.
Several residents from Ocean View and nearby towns attended the meeting to voice opposition to the ordinance, calling for its repeal. Susan Nolan, a town resident, questioned the reasoning behind the measure.
“Why was this adopted in July? Did they get somebody to come in to ask for a big permit?” Nolan said. “Why are you even doing this? This is our First Amendment right.”
Butch Bosin shared a similar sentiment.
“Since every other location surrounding Ocean View has no ordinance of this kind, why in Ocean View? Why at this time?” he said.
The council did not take any action on the ordinance Tuesday night. Officials said it will be discussed further at the November meeting, with potential action expected in December.