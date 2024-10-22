WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Wicomico County Council has extended the burn ban, originally established on Oct. 16, due to the ongoing drought emergency. Officials say the burn ban will remain in place until weather conditions improve, with formal notification of its end to be provided by the County.
Residents are urged to adhere to the burn ban, which prohibits all open burning activities. Exceptions include the use of gas and charcoal grills, monitored campfires at designated campgrounds and recreational campfires on private property, provided they meet specific size limitations.
For more information, contact the Wicomico County Council Administrator at (410) 546-4696.