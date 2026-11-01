WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - All Wicomico County public schools that received a rating on Maryland’s 2026 School Report Card earned three or four stars, with five schools receiving the highest rating of four stars.
The district says these results show improvements across elementary, middle and high school levels. Wicomico Middle School earned a three-star rating.
At the elementary level, 81.8% of schools maintained or increased their points in English Language Arts academic achievement and academic average.
Among middle schools, 80% maintained or increased their percentage of accountability points earned. All middle schools also showed gains in English Language Arts achievement and academic average, as well as social studies academic progress.
All four traditional high schools (James M. Bennett, Mardela, Parkside and Wicomico) increased their overall percentage of accountability points earned, accounding to the district.
Superintendent Dr. Micah Stauffer said the results reflect the work of educators and staff across the district, while acknowledging there is still work to be done. Chief Academic Officer Dr. Rick Briggs also credited collaboration among educators and support from parents in helping students succeed.