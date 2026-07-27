WICOMICO COUNTY, Md -Wicomico County has secured nearly $800,000 in state funding to support roadway resurfacing projects on Gordy Mill Road and Spring Hill Lane, county officials announced.
The county received $344,276.32 in State Aid funding in lieu of Federal Aid for improvements to Gordy Mill Road and $448,080.56 for Spring Hill Lane. Together, the projects represent a combined investment of $792,356.88 to improve road conditions and extend the life of two county roads.
According to Wicomico County, the Gordy Mill Road project will address roadway deficiencies, including repairs to spider cracking and potholes, before crews mill and resurface the road from Stage Road to Rum Ridge Road. The work is intended to improve the roadway's condition while maintaining its existing footprint.
"These projects are an excellent example of the importance of strategic planning, responsible funding, and strong partnerships with our state agencies,” said Executive Julie Giordano. "Securing State Aid funding in lieu of Federal Aid allows Wicomico County to continue advancing needed roadway improvements while making the most effective use of available transportation resources. Our goal is to remain proactive in maintaining our infrastructure and investing in the roads that connect our communities."
The Spring Hill Lane project will include repairs to spider cracking and resurfacing from Memory Garden Lane to the Delaware state line. County leaders said the work is expected to improve the roadway surface and support continued safe and reliable travel for people who live there and drivers in the northern part of Wicomico County.
Both projects are planned within the existing right-of-way.