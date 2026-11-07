WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department is highlighting lung cancer risks and screening options during Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
The department says smoking is the leading risk factor for lung cancer, but exposure to secondhand smoke, radon, certain chemicals and particle pollution can also increase a person's risk. Family history may also play a role.
Health officials say early detection is important, low-dose CT scans can help find lung cancer before symptoms develop.
The health department also offers free help for people looking to quit smoking or vaping, including nicotine patches, lozenges, medication and individual or group support.