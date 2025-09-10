LEWES, Del. - Cones and construction equipment now line Route 9 as the Delaware Department of Transportation continues a major widening project aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving safety along the busy corridor.
The current phase of the project, which includes adding pavement for new turning lanes, is expected to be completed in October, according to DelDOT officials.
Renderings released by the agency show what the roadway will look like once work is finished, with expanded lanes, improved intersections and new traffic controls.
Locals like Willie Jenkins, who lives in a neighborhood adjacent to Route 9, say they are looking forward to the project’s completion but hope officials consider additional safety measures.
"Most of my residents in the development think the speed limit on this road is too fast," Jenkins said.
One of the most anticipated features of the project is a new traffic signal planned for the intersection of Nassau Commons Boulevard and Route 9. However, DelDOT has not yet announced when that signal will become operational.
Ron Pakula, a Milton resident, says he avoids Route 9 as much as possible due to the construction and traffic delays.
"When I saw this story, I said, ‘What? Another traffic light on Route 9?’ And then I wanted to buy stock in the company that makes traffic lights," he joked.
DelDOT has not provided a specific completion date for the full Route 9 project. Once finished, the road will have two lanes in each direction from Old Vine Boulevard to Route 1.