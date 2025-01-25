Wilmington man arrested for DUI, drug, stolen gun charges in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 35-year-old Douglas McLean of Wilmington on DUI, drug, and stolen gun charges after a traffic stop early Friday Jan. 24 morning.
A trooper on patrol observed a Ford Fusion speeding and swerving on northbound Dupont Boulevard near Deer Forest Road. The driver, identified as McLean, showed signs of impairment during the traffic stop, police said.
After conducting Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, the trooper arrested McLean for driving under the influence. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a stolen 9mm handgun, ammunition, and approximately 2.3 grams of cocaine, authorities said.
McLean was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Driving Under the Influence
- Speeding
- Failure to Remain in a Single Lane