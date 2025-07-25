DELAWARE- Images of dolphins surfacing near lighthouses, sunsets over quiet bays and horseshoe crabs at dawn were spotlighted at the Delaware State Fair as the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control unveiled the winners of its first-ever Photo Contest.
From Jan. 15 through April 15, DNREC invited photographers of all ages and backgrounds to submit standout images that capture the state’s natural beauty. Entries were accepted in five categories: People Enjoying Nature, Watersheds: Landscapes and Waterways, Wildlife and Aquatic Life, Hunting and Fishing, and Youth.
“We love when people not only appreciate Delaware’s natural beauty, but also are inspired to capture it,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “Thank you to everyone who submitted a photo, and congratulations to those who were selected. We look forward to sharing your work.”
According to the agency, among the most striking images was Krystine Sipple’s “Slaughter Beach Sunrise,” which won the Wildlife and Aquatic Life category. Her photo captured a group of horseshoe crabs during their seasonal spawning event, a scene that holds deep personal meaning.
“It’s incredibly rewarding, especially because this photo reflects something I care deeply about,” Sipple said. “My family participates in DNREC horseshoe crab spawning surveys each spring, and I find the crabs fascinating. I wanted people to feel what I felt when I took the photo: a deep connection to the landscape and a reminder of how much beauty exists in the everyday.”
A panel of judges scored entries based on visual effectiveness, originality, universal appeal and thematic relevance.
Winners received a $500 gift card, a Delaware State Parks annual pass, a gift bag and an award certificate.
Here are the winners in each category: