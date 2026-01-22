DELAWARE- People in Delaware are being urged to prepare for a potential winter storm expected to arrive on Sunday, which officials say could bring heavy snow and power outages across the state.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is reminding families to take steps now to protect their homes and loved ones, noting that preparation ahead of time can reduce risks if conditions worsen.
State emergency planners recommend assembling a winter storm preparedness kit that includes non-perishable food, at least 1 gallon of water per person per day, a first-aid kit and necessary medications. Additional items include batteries, flashlights or headlamps, a solar or battery-powered lantern, blankets and extra layers of clothing such as long-sleeve shirts, wool socks, hats and gloves.
Delawareans are also encouraged to include hand and foot warmers, portable chargers, waterproof matches or a fire starter, and to make sure all phones and electronic devices are fully charged ahead of the storm.
DelDOT says it will provide updates on road conditions, while the Delaware Emergency Management Agency will share information on emergency resources and weather-related guidance. Gov. Matt Meyer is also expected to post updates as the storm approaches.