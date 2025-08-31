DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach police are investigating an accident that left a Maryland woman was injured after being struck by a car on Coastal Highway.
According to police, the incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway near Dagsworthy Avenue. Officers found a 28-year-old woman from Columbia, Maryland, conscious but hurt at the scene.
Dewey Beach police say the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a Cadillac Escalade. Surveillance footage confirmed the crosswalk lights were working at the time of the crash.
The driver, from Alexandria, Virginia, stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police determined the driver was at fault and issued multiple traffic violations before releasing them.
The injured pedestrian was transported to Beebe Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.