SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College is one of nine Maryland educational institutions selected to participate in a new initiative aimed at connecting rural students with career opportunities.
The Maryland Rural Pathways to Prosperity Network, known as MD Pathways, is supported by a $2.38 million federal grant administered by the Maryland Higher Education Commission.
The initiative aims to help students earn industry-recognized credentials, gain paid work experience and pursue careers in high-demand fields without leaving their communities.
“For students and families on the Lower Eastern Shore, opportunity should not require leaving the community they call home,” said Wor-Wic President Deborah Casey.
The program will focus on expanding career pathways in health care, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, education and other growing industries.
Students will have access to new paid internships, apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities, along with more direct pathways from certificate and associate degree programs to four-year institutions.
The initiative also includes training in artificial intelligence and digital tools, as well as expanded access to short-term workforce programs supported by federal Workforce Pell grants.
Wor-Wic Community College says MD Pathways is expected to serve more than 1,000 rural students, create at least 500 paid work-based learning opportunities and establish 25 new workforce credential pathways over the next four years. The network also plans to partner with at least 50 regional businesses.