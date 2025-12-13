Wor-Wic honors outstanding employees

From left, Thelma Orr, a member of the Wor-Wic Foundation board of directors, and Deborah Casey, Ph.D., president of Wor-Wic Community College, and Dr. Kimberly W. Purvis. (Wor-Wic) 

SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College recognized four employees with its Excellence in Service Awards for exceptional contributions to students and the college’s mission.

Honorees were:

Lindsay Bowen, academic advisor

Hope Ellis, administrative associate II

Will Preneta, facilities manager

Donna L. Yackley, criminal justice analyst

Each received a trophy and a cash award from the Wor-Wic Foundation. The college says additional nominees were also acknowledged across departments.

The college also celebrated Faculty Excellence Award recipients Juley Harper, associate professor of English, and Dr. Tiffany Kotra-Loos, clinical coordinator and associate professor in the physical therapist assistant program.

“We are very proud of these accomplished colleagues,” said President Deborah Casey, Ph.D. “Everyone here works to serve our students and the community.”

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

