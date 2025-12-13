SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College recognized four employees with its Excellence in Service Awards for exceptional contributions to students and the college’s mission.
Honorees were:
Lindsay Bowen, academic advisor
Hope Ellis, administrative associate II
Will Preneta, facilities manager
Donna L. Yackley, criminal justice analyst
Each received a trophy and a cash award from the Wor-Wic Foundation. The college says additional nominees were also acknowledged across departments.
The college also celebrated Faculty Excellence Award recipients Juley Harper, associate professor of English, and Dr. Tiffany Kotra-Loos, clinical coordinator and associate professor in the physical therapist assistant program.
“We are very proud of these accomplished colleagues,” said President Deborah Casey, Ph.D. “Everyone here works to serve our students and the community.”