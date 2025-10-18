Wor-Wic launches student success program with ASAP initiative

SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College has received new grant funding to implement the Accelerated Study in Associate Programs initiative, known as ASAP, a proven model aimed at helping more students graduate on time by removing key academic and financial barriers.
The ASAP initiative provides students with comprehensive financial, academic, and personal support services. A randomized control trial found that ASAP nearly doubled graduation rates and reduced the cost of degrees by helping students finish sooner.
Organizers say at Wor-Wic, ASAP will include enhanced tutoring, financial assistance for transportation and course materials, and wraparound support services tailored to adult and nontraditional students.
“We have seen this work at other colleges, so we’re glad to be able to offer it on the Lower Shore,” said Dr. Michael Hutmaker, vice president for student affairs. “Students will be able to attend school full-time and complete their degree in a shorter amount of time. This will allow them to move on to the workforce or transfer to a four-year school sooner.”
The college’s participation in ASAP builds on the success of its Fins to the Finish Line pilot, which began in 2024 with a grant from the Maryland Higher Education Commission. That program helped part-time students transition to full-time studies and focused on degree completion.
Funding for the ASAP implementation comes from the Maryland Partnership for Proven Programs, a collaboration between the state of Maryland and Arnold Ventures, which provided $14.4 million in matching funds to support four community colleges. The Wor-Wic Foundation will provide the matching portion of funding locally.
“Helping our students succeed is at the heart of what we do,” said Stefanie K. Rider, executive director of the foundation and development. “The foundation is proud to support this program which has demonstrated measurable, positive outcomes.”