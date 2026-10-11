WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council is accepting applications for Community Arts Development Grants supporting local arts projects and events taking place between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2027.
According to organizers, program provides funding to eligible nonprofit, community-based organizations for arts activities that enrich the cultural life of Worcester County.
The arts council says the application deadline is Oct. 15. Organizations can apply for more than one eligible project, but total awards cannot exceed $5,000 per organization during the fiscal year.
During the first six months of the current grant cycle, the council says it awarded about $30,000 to 11 arts projects and events across Worcester County.
The program is supported by the Maryland State Arts Council.
Applications for grants can be found online.