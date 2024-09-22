Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 23/01 AM 5.9 1.2 1.9 None 23/02 PM 6.9 2.2 1.8 Minor 24/02 AM 5.3 0.7 1.6 None 24/02 PM 6.1 1.5 1.4 Minor 25/03 AM 4.7 0.0 1.2 None &&