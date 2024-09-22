SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council has announced the winners of its juried art competition, "Scapes." The exhibit features 33 pieces of artwork from 23 artists, with entries judged by local artist and former educator Marie A. Cavallaro. According to the council, the competition challenged artists to interpret various forms of “Scapes,” from landscapes and cityscapes to mindscapes and moonscapes.
Award winners include:
- 1st Place, Mitzi Ash for “Escape” (Painting on Silk)
- 2nd Place, Jiyeong Yun for “Sunset in Paris” (Mixed Media)
- 3rd Place, Carol Gentes for “Weather on the Edge” (Acrylic).
Honorable Mentions were awarded to Gail Stern, Ellie Scott, Mary Shelsby and Fred Johnson. The exhibit runs through Nov. 3, with all artwork available for purchase. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.