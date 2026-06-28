Worcester County Arts Council celebrates 50 years of service

BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council marked its 50th anniversary with a sold-out Golden Anniversary Luncheon on June 9 at Worcester Technical High School.
The event brought together founders, artists, elected officials, supporters and community partners to celebrate five decades of promoting the arts in Worcester County, according to the council.
A keynote address by founding board member and local artist Patrick Henry highlighted the organization's history and impact since its founding in 1976. Executive Director Anna Mullis also shared the council's vision for strengthening community connections through the arts.
During the celebration, several individuals were recognized for their contributions to the organization and local arts community. The council also says guests also viewed the Blooming Arts Mobile Project, a collaborative public art initiative created by local residents and students.
The Arts Council says it remains committed to supporting artists, expanding access to the arts and enriching the quality of life throughout Worcester County.