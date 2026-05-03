BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council is marking its 50th anniversary with a Golden Anniversary Luncheon set for June 9.
The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at Worcester Technical High School and will bring together artists, community leaders and supporters to celebrate five decades of arts programming and outreach in Worcester County, according to the arts council, tickets are $35 and must be reserved by May 15.
Organizers say the luncheon will feature a keynote address from local artist and founding board member Patrick Henry, along with live music and a raffle fundraiser supporting arts scholarships. Representatives from the Maryland State Arts Council are also expected to attend, says the council.
Founded in 1976, the Arts Council says it has supported grants, exhibitions and arts education programs across the region, reaching thousands of residents and students each year. Officials say the anniversary is both a reflection on its history and a step toward expanding access to the arts in the future.