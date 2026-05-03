Worcester County Arts Council

The Worcester County Arts Council is celebrating 50 years of shaping the local arts scene with a milestone luncheon honoring its legacy and future impact. (Worcester County Arts Council)

BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council is marking its 50th anniversary with a Golden Anniversary Luncheon set for June 9.

The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at Worcester Technical High School and will bring together artists, community leaders and supporters to celebrate five decades of arts programming and outreach in Worcester County, according to the arts council, tickets are $35 and must be reserved by May 15.

Organizers say the luncheon will feature a keynote address from local artist and founding board member Patrick Henry, along with live music and a raffle fundraiser supporting arts scholarships. Representatives from the Maryland State Arts Council are also expected to attend, says the council.

Founded in 1976, the Arts Council says it has supported grants, exhibitions and arts education programs across the region, reaching thousands of residents and students each year. Officials say the anniversary is both a reflection on its history and a step toward expanding access to the arts in the future.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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