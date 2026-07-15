BISHOPVILLE, Md. — Worcester County Government is working to determine why some property owners have not yet received their 2026-2027 real estate tax bills by mail.
County officials said people who have not received a mailed bill do not need to wait to review or pay their taxes. Tax bills are available online through the Worcester County Government website at www.worcestermd.gov.
From the homepage, property owners can select the "Taxes Online" icon to access the Citizen Self Service portal, then choose "Real Estate Taxes" to view account information and make electronic payments.
Printed copies of tax bills are also available at either Worcester County Treasurer's Office location:
Worcester County Government Center, 1 W. Market St., Room 1105, Snow Hill, MD 21863
Isle of Wight Center, 13070 St. Martins Neck Road, Bishopville, MD 21813
Both offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
People who need assistance or have questions about obtaining a copy of their tax bill can contact the Treasurer's Office at 410-632-0686, ext. 3, or email askthetreasurer@worcestermd.gov.
Worcester County Government said it is actively working to determine the cause of the mailing delay.