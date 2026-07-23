WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Worcester County Department of Emergency Services officials are asking for feedback from locals as they update the county's Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The Department of Emergency Services is asking for locals to help identify any natural or man-made hazards that could affect the lower Eastern Shore. The department is set to host four public meetings across Worcester County, including:
Aug. 5: Pocomoke Community Center at 6 p.m.
Aug. 6: Ocean Pines Branch Library at 6 p.m.
Sept. 2: Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company at 6 p.m.
Sept. 3: Berlin Branch Library at 6 p.m.
"Residents know their communities best, and their input will help us identify local risks, prioritize mitigation strategies, and develop an updated plan that best reflects Worcester County’s needs and establishes the building blocks necessary to ensure a more resilient future," said Katy Vieira, Assistant Chief of Emergency Management.
The department said the updated plan will include a comprehensive risk assessment focused on natural and man-made hazards, critical infrastructure and other community assets. Public feedback gathered during the meetings listed above will be incorporated into the updated plan.