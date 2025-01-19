SNOW HILL, Md. — The Worcester County Commissioners will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Pocomoke Branch Library on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1:30 p.m. The event will be held at the former library site, 301 Market Street in Pocomoke.
The new 12,500-square-foot library is the result of a collaborative effort between the county commissioners and library officials. The $7.99 million project is funded through the County Library Capital Grant Program, Maryland State Library Agency, Worcester County and the Worcester County Library Foundation. Construction will be carried out by Keller Brothers.
During the demolition and construction phases, library services will continue at a temporary location in the renovated firehouse at 5 5th Street, Pocomoke.