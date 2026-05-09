Worcester County to Host Free Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Event

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department and the Alzheimer's Association will host a free caregiver resource event focused on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care later this month.
The “Empowered Caregiving” event is scheduled for May 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the Pocomoke 50 Plus Center.
The program will offer educational sessions, caregiver support resources and a brain-healthy cooking demonstration led by licensed dietitian nutritionist Kelly Williams. Maryland Access Point will also provide information on local caregiver services and community connections.
Health officials said the event is designed to support caregivers while promoting self-care and access to resources, especially as Worcester County has one of Maryland’s largest senior populations.
Registration is required by May 18.