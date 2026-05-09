Worcester County to Host Free Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Event

Caregivers in Worcester County can get free support, resources and wellness tips at an upcoming Alzheimer’s and dementia care event in Pocomoke City. 

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department and the Alzheimer's Association will host a free caregiver resource event focused on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care later this month.

The “Empowered Caregiving” event is scheduled for May 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the Pocomoke 50 Plus Center.

The program will offer educational sessions, caregiver support resources and a brain-healthy cooking demonstration led by licensed dietitian nutritionist Kelly Williams. Maryland Access Point will also provide information on local caregiver services and community connections.

Health officials said the event is designed to support caregivers while promoting self-care and access to resources, especially as Worcester County has one of Maryland’s largest senior populations.

Registration is required by May 18.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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