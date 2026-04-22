OCEAN PINES, Md. - Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino said Tuesday that Ocean Pines ratepayers will see lower water and sewer bills in the upcoming fiscal year.
County commissioners unanimously approved cutting the quarterly debt service charge from $36 to $18, effective July 1. The savings apply per equivalent dwelling unit and increase based on the number of units owned.
Bertino said the reduction was made by using unspent project savings and eligible interest earnings to retire 2014 and 2015 bonds for the service area.
Under the proposed fiscal 2027 budget, a typical quarterly bill using 22,500 gallons would be $349.95, compared with $367.95 under the earlier proposal. Base quarterly bills are expected to be $7.55 lower than the current year.
Officials are awaiting a decision from the Maryland Department of the Environment on a possible $15 quarterly Bay Restoration Fee. If applied, bills would still be $3 lower per quarter.
The final budget is scheduled for approval June 2, 2026.
Earlier this month, we reported that Worcester County recently sent out the quarterly water bills for those on Worcester County water, as well as a public notice for a proposed water and wastewater rate adjustment. The county is proposing a 5% increase to the base fee, meaning customers will have that fixed rate regardless of their water usage.
The public hearing on May 5 at 6 p.m. at the Worcester County government building, will give community members an opportunity to voice their opinions about the present and future state of water management in Worcester County.