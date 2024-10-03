SNOW HILL, Md -Worcester County is reviewing a plan that would classify cannabis dispensaries as a special exception to its General and Highway Commercial districts. These businesses are currently viewed the same as a retail pharmacy.
The Planning Commission is looking at this change which also would set requirements for parking at dispensaries. According to county documents, it would require a minimum space for vehicles to be a minimum one per each 50 square feet of gross floor area and a maximum one per each 25. square feet of gross floor area. In addition, at least 1 bike rack would be required.
A vote could take place at Thursday's meeting. If approved, the bill would move forward to the Worcester County Commissioners.