Paint Worcester County Winners and Award Presenters

From Left to right: Carol Rose, Worcester County Library Foundation; Anna Mullis, Executive Director, Worcester County Arts Council; Mary Beth Carozza, Maryland State Senator; Artists: Rebecca Morgan, Jose Ramirez, Rhonda Ford, Homer Proctor; Ed Lewandowski, Berlin Mayor, Zack Tyndall; William Buchanan, Plein Air Judge; Alex Sousa, WCAC Board of Directors Member-Chairperson of Paint Worcester County; Artit, Jiyeong Yun; Tamara Mills, President of the WCAC Board of Directors.

BERLIN, Md. - A vibrant week of painting across Worcester County wrapped up with a celebration of creativity and community as the Worcester County Arts Council announced the winners of its annual Paint Worcester County Plein Air Competition.

From Sept. 14–19, local and regional plein air artists captured the essence of Worcester’s rural charm, coastal views and historic streetscapes all while painting outdoors in real time. The event, presented in partnership with the Worcester County Library Foundation, concluded with a public art sale and exhibit on Sept. 19 at the Berlin Library branch.

Art lovers browsed newly painted works fresh from the easel, met the artists behind them, and had the opportunity to take home original pieces. Judging was conducted by accomplished artist and educator William Buchanan, who awarded $2,800 in prizes.

Award winners include:

  • First Place: Sunday's Last Light by Homer Proctor

  • Second Place: Reflecting on the Farm Pond by Rebecca Morgan

  • Third Place: The Yield and the Yonder by Ed Lewandowski

  • Honorable Mention: Dune Bound by Rhonda Ford

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

Special recognition awards went to:

  • Fishing Boats West OC Harbor by Jose Ramirez — Maryland Legislators’ and Worcester County Commissioners' Choice

  • Assateague Welcome Tree by Homer Proctor — Library Foundation Choice

  • Whispers of Eternity by John Schisler — Berlin Mayor’s Choice

  • The Yield and the Yonder by Ed Lewandowski — Agribusiness Choice

  • Where the Light Lingers by Ed Lewandowski — Artists’ Choice

  • Eternal Spirit of the WCAC by Jiyeong Yun — WCAC Board of Directors Choice

Select pieces from the competition remain on display and available for purchase at the Berlin Library branch through Oct. 22.

“Beyond the excitement of competition, plein air events like Paint Worcester County play an important role in our community,” said Anna Mullis, executive director of the Worcester County Arts Council. “They highlight the beauty of our local landscapes, preserve a visual record of the places we call home, and invite both residents and visitors to see Worcester County through the eyes of talented artists.”

For details on available artwork or to make a purchase, contact the Worcester County Arts Council at 410-641-0809 or curator@worcestercountyartscouncil.org.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you