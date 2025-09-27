BERLIN, Md. - A vibrant week of painting across Worcester County wrapped up with a celebration of creativity and community as the Worcester County Arts Council announced the winners of its annual Paint Worcester County Plein Air Competition.
From Sept. 14–19, local and regional plein air artists captured the essence of Worcester’s rural charm, coastal views and historic streetscapes all while painting outdoors in real time. The event, presented in partnership with the Worcester County Library Foundation, concluded with a public art sale and exhibit on Sept. 19 at the Berlin Library branch.
Art lovers browsed newly painted works fresh from the easel, met the artists behind them, and had the opportunity to take home original pieces. Judging was conducted by accomplished artist and educator William Buchanan, who awarded $2,800 in prizes.
Award winners include:
First Place: Sunday's Last Light by Homer Proctor
Second Place: Reflecting on the Farm Pond by Rebecca Morgan
Third Place: The Yield and the Yonder by Ed Lewandowski
Honorable Mention: Dune Bound by Rhonda Ford
Special recognition awards went to:
Fishing Boats West OC Harbor by Jose Ramirez — Maryland Legislators’ and Worcester County Commissioners' Choice
Assateague Welcome Tree by Homer Proctor — Library Foundation Choice
Whispers of Eternity by John Schisler — Berlin Mayor’s Choice
The Yield and the Yonder by Ed Lewandowski — Agribusiness Choice
Where the Light Lingers by Ed Lewandowski — Artists’ Choice
Eternal Spirit of the WCAC by Jiyeong Yun — WCAC Board of Directors Choice
Select pieces from the competition remain on display and available for purchase at the Berlin Library branch through Oct. 22.
“Beyond the excitement of competition, plein air events like Paint Worcester County play an important role in our community,” said Anna Mullis, executive director of the Worcester County Arts Council. “They highlight the beauty of our local landscapes, preserve a visual record of the places we call home, and invite both residents and visitors to see Worcester County through the eyes of talented artists.”
For details on available artwork or to make a purchase, contact the Worcester County Arts Council at 410-641-0809 or curator@worcestercountyartscouncil.org.