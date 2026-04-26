WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - A Worcester Preparatory School fourth grader has been named the District 1 winner in the Maryland Municipal League’s “If I Were Mayor, I Would…” essay contest.
Jacques Hillion earned the honor for his essay highlighting the importance of community traditions, focusing on the Berlin Christmas Parade. The school says the annual contest invites fourth-grade students across Maryland to reflect on local traditions and imagine how they would carry them into the future as mayor.
This year’s theme, “90 Years Strong: Where Tradition Meets Innovation,” encouraged students to connect past traditions with future ideas. More than 1,500 essays were submitted statewide, according to Worcester Prep.
Jacques, a student in Mrs. Purnell’s class, was selected as the top entry in District 1, which includes Somerset, Worcester, Wicomico and Dorchester counties. He was recognized at a luncheon in Annapolis alongside other regional winners.
Organizers say the contest aims to teach students about local government and civic engagement.