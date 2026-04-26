Worcester Preparatory School award essay

Worcester Preparatory School fourth grader Jacques Hillion was named a District 1 winner in the Maryland Municipal League’s “If I Were Mayor, I Would…” essay contest. (Worcester Preparatory School)

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - A Worcester Preparatory School fourth grader has been named the District 1 winner in the Maryland Municipal League’s “If I Were Mayor, I Would…” essay contest.

Jacques Hillion earned the honor for his essay highlighting the importance of community traditions, focusing on the Berlin Christmas Parade. The school says the annual contest invites fourth-grade students across Maryland to reflect on local traditions and imagine how they would carry them into the future as mayor.

This year’s theme, “90 Years Strong: Where Tradition Meets Innovation,” encouraged students to connect past traditions with future ideas. More than 1,500 essays were submitted statewide, according to Worcester Prep.

Jacques, a student in Mrs. Purnell’s class, was selected as the top entry in District 1, which includes Somerset, Worcester, Wicomico and Dorchester counties. He was recognized at a luncheon in Annapolis alongside other regional winners.

Organizers say the contest aims to teach students about local government and civic engagement.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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