WPS

WPS seniors Ben McGovern (Salisbury, MD), Dillon Scopp (Berlin, MD), Ryan Mann (Bishopville, MD), Drew McCormick (Bishopville, MD) and Nathan Montague (Selbyville, DE) are served pancakes by Assistant Head of School/Athletic Director Mr. Mike Grosso during the annual 100-Day Breakfast. (WPS)

BERLIN, Md. – The Worcester Preparatory School Alumni Association marked a special milestone for the Class of 2025 with its annual 100-day breakfast, held on Feb. 14 in the school’s library lecture room. The event celebrated the final stretch before graduation with a morning of food, speeches and advice from younger students.

Head of School Dr. John McDonald and Assistant Head of School/Athletic Director Mike Grosso took on the role of chefs, serving pancakes and french toast to seniors. WPS Alumni Association President Ashlee Reed Hidell, a 2000 graduate, welcomed the students and shared words of encouragement.



The featured speaker was Madison Bescak Buas, a 2017 graduate and owner of Snow Daze, a shaved ice and ice cream business in West Ocean City. Buas, who earned her degree from the University of Maryland College Park in 2021, reflected on her journey from college to entrepreneurship and credited WPS for helping shape her path.

Seniors also read handwritten advice from lower school students, offering humorous and heartfelt tips for life after high school, ranging from reminders to brush their teeth to cherishing time with their parents.

WPS is a private, independent Pre-K through Grade 12 school in Berlin and educates approximately 500 students from Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you