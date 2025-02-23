BERLIN, Md. – The Worcester Preparatory School Alumni Association marked a special milestone for the Class of 2025 with its annual 100-day breakfast, held on Feb. 14 in the school’s library lecture room. The event celebrated the final stretch before graduation with a morning of food, speeches and advice from younger students.
Head of School Dr. John McDonald and Assistant Head of School/Athletic Director Mike Grosso took on the role of chefs, serving pancakes and french toast to seniors. WPS Alumni Association President Ashlee Reed Hidell, a 2000 graduate, welcomed the students and shared words of encouragement.
The featured speaker was Madison Bescak Buas, a 2017 graduate and owner of Snow Daze, a shaved ice and ice cream business in West Ocean City. Buas, who earned her degree from the University of Maryland College Park in 2021, reflected on her journey from college to entrepreneurship and credited WPS for helping shape her path.
Seniors also read handwritten advice from lower school students, offering humorous and heartfelt tips for life after high school, ranging from reminders to brush their teeth to cherishing time with their parents.
WPS is a private, independent Pre-K through Grade 12 school in Berlin and educates approximately 500 students from Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.