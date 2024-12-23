LEWES, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation has begun preliminary work on Kings Highway between Gills Neck Road and Clay Road, marking the first step toward adding turn lanes at the intersection of Kings Highway and Clay Road.
This initial phase involves moving powerline poles and relocating utility lines.
Some people who live in the area and use the road daily, like Alan Roth, say there has been major backups.
"It was crazy," said Roth. "There was traffic coming in and out of town that just couldn't move, and we were basically choked."
Jay Donecker also experienced the delays but viewed them as an unavoidable part of progress.
"You have to pay the price now to have good paving in the future, which we're going to want," said Donecker. "When you look at the greater scheme of things, you just have to plan your day a little more and what route you're going to take."
DelDOT says to expect delays as the milling work continues.
This utility relocation is part of a larger plan to expand Kings Highway to two lanes in both directions, due to significant growth in the area. According to DelDOT, construction on the full project will not begin until at least 2028.