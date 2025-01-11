Wreaths Across America, the national nonprofit dedicated to honoring veterans and their families, has unveiled its 2025 theme: “Keep Moving Forward.” Inspired by the final words of Captain Joshua Byers, United States Army, who was killed in action in Iraq on July 23, 2003.
According to WAA, millions of volunteers gather at more than 4,900 locations worldwide to place wreaths on veterans’ headstones, speaking their names aloud in remembrance and gratitude each year. In 2024, over three million wreaths were placed as part of this mission.
Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA, emphasized the importance of the theme, “This year, we will share not only the Byers’ story of resilience but also the stories of many others who continue to live with purpose every day and have chosen to keep moving forward.”
National Wreaths Across America Day 2025 will take place on Saturday, Dec. 13. This free event invites communities to honor fallen service members by volunteering locally or sponsoring a wreath.