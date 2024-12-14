REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Hundreds of people came together at Epworth Cemetery to pay tribute to fallen service members as part of the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
The event is held nationwide at more than 4,700 cemeteries, including the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. Wreaths Across America is dedicated to honoring those who served in the military, teaching the value of freedom, and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
In Rehoboth, family members and volunteers laid wreaths on the gravestones of veterans, pausing to say each veteran’s name out loud.
Navy Capt. David Diefenderfer emphasized the meaning behind the gesture during a ceremony.
“As we lay wreaths at our veterans’ final resting places, remember, we are not here today to decorate the graves," he told the crowd. "We are here to remember not the deaths of our veterans, but rather to honor their lives and their sacrifice for the country. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful Nation.”
The ceremony included tributes to all branches of the military and served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by service members.
Local coordinator Steve Curson explained the importance of the tradition.
“They are the ones that protect us, and a lot of them have sacrificed and made the ultimate sacrifice," Curson told CoastTV. "They are someone that we should honor every year.”
Wreaths Across America continues to fulfill its mission with three pillars: remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve, and teaching future generations about the value of freedom.
A wreath cleanup is held in January each year. Volunteers are always welcome.