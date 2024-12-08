MILLSBORO, Del. – Communities across Delmarva are coming together this week to honor fallen military veterans through Wreaths Across America, an annual tradition dedicated to remembering, honoring, and teaching the value of freedom. Several ceremonies will take place throughout the region to lay wreaths at veterans’ graves and memorials.
Ceremony Details on Delmarva
In Millsboro, a Wreaths Across America event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at 26669 Patriots Way. Another local event will take place at 12 p.m. the same day at the Epworth Church Cemetery in Rehoboth Beach, located at 143 Henlopen Avenue.
Both ceremonies are part of a nationwide initiative by Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization that will hold wreath-laying events at more than 4,600 locations in all 50 states this year. Volunteers and community members are encouraged to sponsor wreaths, priced at $17 each, to help honor fallen servicemembers.
In Salisbury, a special ceremony hosted by Perdue Farms will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at the Wicomico War Veterans Memorial, located at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Perdue Farms’ professional truck drivers, all of whom are military veterans, will lay wreaths at the memorial and honor the courage and sacrifices of servicemembers, including those from the local community who are memorialized there.
The annual effort reminds attendees to also reflect on the service of active military personnel and the sacrifices their families make, especially during the holiday season.
How to Get Involved
For those interested in sponsoring a wreath or participating in the ceremonies, visit Wreaths Across America’s website for details on how to donate or volunteer.
The initiative’s mission—“Remember the fallen. Honor those who serve. Teach the next generation the value of freedom.”—resonates across Delmarva and beyond as the community comes together to pay tribute to the men and women who have served their country.