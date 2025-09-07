DELAWARE. - The YMCA of Delaware has announced the return of Let’s Move Delaware, a monthlong community wellness initiative running from Sept. 14 through Oct. 12.
The statewide campaign aims to engage youth, adults, families and seniors in fitness, sports and healthy lifestyle activities. Supported by partners including ChristianaCare, Nemours Children’s Health, AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware and TD Bank, the initiative encourages Delawareans of all ages to move, connect and focus on well-being.
Events throughout the month include fitness activities, wellness fairs and programs designed to promote healthy aging. Adults 55 and older are invited to participate in Healthy Aging Week from Sept. 22 to 29, which includes free access to YMCA of Delaware locations and related events with photo ID.
Proceeds from Let’s Move Delaware will benefit the YMCA’s Open Doors financial assistance program, which provides more than $5 million annually in membership and program scholarships across the state.