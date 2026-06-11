This article was updated with how the dog is doing now.
LAUREL, Del. - A young German Shepherd is safe after Delaware Animal Services rescued the dog from a culvert pipe beneath Womach Road in Laurel.
Delaware Animal Services responded on June 9 after Delaware State Police reported a dog that may have been abandoned was seen running in and out of the pipe, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.
The dog made its way deep inside the 30-foot pipe and needed help getting out.
Officers worked from both ends of the pipe to coax the dog to safety. When standard tools were not long enough, the team linked equipment together and brought in additional resources.
According to DPH, officers used more than a dozen catch poles tied together, along with a 20-foot extendable pole brought from an officer’s home, to reach far enough into the pipe to gently nudge the dog toward the other side, where two officers were waiting.
After several attempts, the rescue worked and the dog was safely removed. DPH said the German Shepherd quickly showed a friendly personality.
The dog had no tags or microchip and was taken to the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Georgetown shelter location on DuPont Boulevard.
According to the shelter, the dog is scared but doing well and will spend time decompressing with a foster. She will remain on hold in hopes of being reunited with her family. If no one comes forward, the shelter says it will help her find a new home.
Anyone interested in the dog can stop by the Georgetown location and ask about her.