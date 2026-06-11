Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.