DELMARVA- It's a chilly Black Friday for shoppers, with even colder air building in tonight, into the weekend, and into next week.
A reinforcing cold front later this afternoon will introduce the coldest air mass of the season. This afternoon temperatures top out in the 40s to around 50. Mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening with a sprinkle or shower possible with the arrival of the colder air.
Tonight, expect clearing skies and very cold temperatures, as lows dip into the 20s and 30s. With the wind feeling like low 20s by morning.
With mostly sunny skies, weekend highs into the upper 30s to low 40s and plunging overnight lows into the 20s. More clouds are expected on Sunday. The semi-static weather pattern will persist, with high pressure to the southwest and low pressure to the northeast channeling cold, dry air across the region.
Saturday and Sunday will feature chilly, brisk conditions, with the pattern continuing into early next week. Monday through Wednesday will bring near-identical weather, with highs around 40 degrees on Delmarva and colder temperatures in the Poconos. Lows in the 20s and 30s at night.
Midweek offers a potential change, as an Alberta Clipper is forecasted to cross the region late Wednesday. With cold air firmly in place, central Delmarva may see a light snow or mixed precipitation event, though far southern areas might experience only rain. Drying and a slight moderation in temperatures could follow on Thursday before another system approaches.