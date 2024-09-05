DELMARVA- The gorgeous fall-like weather continues for the next couple of days. Rain chances increase Friday and into the upcoming weekend.
High pressure is settling across the region today. Expect lots of sunshine with temperatures mainly in the 70s, some 60s at the beaches. It will feel cooler with brisk northeast wind. This pattern will bring a stretch of cool, dry days with low humidity, making for pleasant conditions across the region through.
As high pressure continues to move offshore to the north and east, it will still exert some influence over Delmarva, keeping conditions dry into Friday. A gradual warming trend is expected as southerly winds develop, bringing slightly higher temperatures to near 80.
Uncertainty increases towards the end of the week and into the weekend as a cold front approaches from the west and a potential low-pressure system lifts northward from the south. Current forecasts suggest the front and low pressure system will not phase, meaning rain chances will be primarily limited to the cold front as low pressure moves off to our south and east.